Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $675.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will announce sales of $675.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $671.00 million and the highest is $679.90 million. Allegion reported sales of $589.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Allegion stock opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. Allegion has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,300 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $181,337.00. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,374 shares of company stock worth $1,728,736. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Allegion by 40.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after buying an additional 42,339 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

