Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $4.10 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HMY. Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investec cut Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.61. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 516.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,446,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,145,000 after buying an additional 17,127,516 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 50.5% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 17,620,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,826,000 after buying an additional 5,912,007 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $26,214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 2,035.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,143,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after buying an additional 4,902,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,039,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after buying an additional 777,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

