Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $177.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.42.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO stock opened at $143.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.56. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,976,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $106,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $1,165,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.