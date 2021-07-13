Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TUWOY. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Tullow Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC cut Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.50.

Shares of TUWOY stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $913.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.24.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tullow Oil (TUWOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.