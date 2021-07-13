Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $200.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.88.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $181.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $132.73 and a 1 year high of $181.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.20, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Sun Communities by 4.6% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Sun Communities by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.