MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MYTE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.14.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.42. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $390,483,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $336,711,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $88,039,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $43,892,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $31,780,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

