AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Raised to $32.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.90. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $28.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.01.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

