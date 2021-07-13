Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $49.89 on Friday. Betterware de Mexico has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $142.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.4761 dividend. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 363.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Betterware de Mexico (BWMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.