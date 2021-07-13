Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intel is riding on robust performance from the client computing group (CCG) business. However, sluggish data center demand across cloud service providers, enterprise and government end-markets is expected to hurt data center business. Nonetheless, Intel is likely to benefit from higher demand for its 10 nanometer (nm) SuperFin process-based 11th Gen core processors, due to continuation of remote working and online learning wave amid robust growth in PC market. Mobileye growth is projected to be driven by design win momentum amid recovering automotive industry through 2021. However, declining average selling price (ASPs), weakness in Internet of Things (IoT) end-markets and production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain headwinds. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Intel stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

