Brokerages Expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,552 shares of company stock worth $5,332,207 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $528,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after acquiring an additional 611,524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,218,000 after acquiring an additional 207,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 251,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,946,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,061,000 after acquiring an additional 36,596 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI opened at $223.23 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $225.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

