Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.45. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 270,154 shares changing hands.

FSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexible Solutions International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Greenridge Global upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 118,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 90,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

