Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.02. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 4,500 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The company has a market cap of C$50.38 million and a P/E ratio of -38.85.
Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Pan Orient Energy Company Profile (CVE:POE)
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.
