KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target Raised to $35.00

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KnowBe4 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.46.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KNBE opened at $30.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Research analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.