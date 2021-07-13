The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to Reduce

AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SWGAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Swatch Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Swatch Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

SWGAY stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.20.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

