Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $69.18. Tencent shares last traded at $68.39, with a volume of 3,118,027 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCEHY shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $655.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.36.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio is 11.18%.

About Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

