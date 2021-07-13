Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.89. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 303,676 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.57 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

