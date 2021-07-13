Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.66. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 53,877 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

