Renren (NYSE:RENN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.60. Renren shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 27,202 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Renren as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States.

