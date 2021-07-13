DA Davidson Weighs in on Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report released on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $10.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.72. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.20.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $407.88 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $414.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

