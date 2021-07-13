Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

restated their neutral rating on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Safran from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safran currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $34.69 on Friday. Safran has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Safran’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

