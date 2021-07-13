Playtika Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:PLTK) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Playtika’s (NASDAQ:PLTK) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 14th. Playtika had issued 69,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $1,876,500,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the end of Playtika’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Shares of PLTK opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 96.79. Playtika has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

