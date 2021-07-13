Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VLOWY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vallourec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of VLOWY stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $105.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.98.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 63.70% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

