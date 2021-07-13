Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGB. Scotiabank upped their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.65.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $567.74 million, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,597 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,368 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,171 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,870,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.