Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ideagen from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of LON IDEA opened at GBX 273.50 ($3.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of £690.06 million and a P/E ratio of 1,367.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.18. Ideagen has a 52-week low of GBX 154 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 314 ($4.10).

About Ideagen

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.