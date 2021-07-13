Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ideagen from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of LON IDEA opened at GBX 273.50 ($3.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of £690.06 million and a P/E ratio of 1,367.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.18. Ideagen has a 52-week low of GBX 154 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 314 ($4.10).

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

