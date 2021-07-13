Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

VEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 122 ($1.59) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Vectura Group alerts:

Shares of Vectura Group stock opened at GBX 154.40 ($2.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Vectura Group has a 12 month low of GBX 93.78 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 163.80 ($2.14). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £924.27 million and a PE ratio of 7.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 11.64%. This is a boost from Vectura Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Vectura Group’s payout ratio is presently 189.05%.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.