Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.62.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,256.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $222,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 231,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,328,644.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,425 shares of company stock worth $6,133,031 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,631,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 26,784 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

