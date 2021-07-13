Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of MONRF opened at $67.43 on Friday. Moncler has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $72.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.27.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

