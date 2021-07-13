Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of MONRF opened at $67.43 on Friday. Moncler has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $72.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.27.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

