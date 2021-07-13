22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $3.76 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $573.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 260,319 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 575.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 359,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 306,471 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 22nd Century Group (XXII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.