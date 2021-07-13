Aviva’s (AV) Buy Rating Reiterated at

reissued their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report released on Saturday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

AV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Aviva to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 424.43 ($5.55).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 401.80 ($5.25) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 409.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £15.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.76. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a one year high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57).

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,621 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

