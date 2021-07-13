Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) will announce $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.15. Garmin reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $149.89 on Tuesday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $149.90.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 65,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $9,189,063.99.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

