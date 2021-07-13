Signature Bank’s (SBNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.44.

Shares of SBNY opened at $257.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.89. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after purchasing an additional 691,739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Signature Bank by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,955,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares during the period.

