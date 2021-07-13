Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Earns Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. CIBC currently has a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPMLF. Dundee Securities increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $5.97 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

