Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Argus

Argus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $4,000.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,718.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,356.97. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,759.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,890,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.2% in the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

