Cullinan Oncology (CGEM) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ: CGEM) is one of 202 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cullinan Oncology to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cullinan Oncology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullinan Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cullinan Oncology Competitors 1128 4486 9899 187 2.58

Cullinan Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 76.80%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 33.73%. Given Cullinan Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cullinan Oncology is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cullinan Oncology N/A -$51.80 million -5.34 Cullinan Oncology Competitors $602.51 million $28.09 million 21.44

Cullinan Oncology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cullinan Oncology. Cullinan Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullinan Oncology N/A N/A N/A Cullinan Oncology Competitors -22,371.86% -120.54% -31.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.