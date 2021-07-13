Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.29.

CGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.10. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.72) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $21,249,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 792,492 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 432.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 768,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 305.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 345,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

