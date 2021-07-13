Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XENT shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

XENT opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.62. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.82.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 107,455 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 109,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

