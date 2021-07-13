Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

MBWM stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $483.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.14. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $285,844.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.