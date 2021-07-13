United Airlines (UAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of ($4.57) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.57) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $-14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

