United Airlines (UAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of ($4.57) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.57) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $-14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of UAL stock opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87.
About United Airlines
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.
