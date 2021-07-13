Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 37.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 362,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,025,793 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

