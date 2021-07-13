Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,920 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,920 ($77.35) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,310 ($108.57) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,190.77 ($80.88).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,100 ($79.70) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,106.08. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

