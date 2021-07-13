Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

