NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) Trading 0.7% Higher

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 936,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 956,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

About NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA)

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

