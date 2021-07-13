Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED is an investment holding company and its core business comprises investment holding, property development, property investment and related businesses including project management, construction, property management, financial services and hotel operation. The Company focuses primarily on the Hong Kong market, but is also active in Mainland China where it has been steadily expanding its investments and scale of operations in recent years. Henderson Land holds a listed subsidiary – Henderson Investment Limited. Henderson Land also has three associated companies and one affiliated company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). These associated companies and the affiliated company are: The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. “

Henderson Land Development stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Henderson Land Development has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.41%. Henderson Land Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

