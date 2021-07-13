Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $62.18 on Friday. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.88.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kyocera will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

