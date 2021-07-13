Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondi has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $57.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

