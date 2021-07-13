US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded US Ecology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $37.07 on Friday. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,405,000 after acquiring an additional 243,136 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 421,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 53,743 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

