HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €55.17 ($64.90).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €59.18 ($69.62) on Tuesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €34.50 ($40.59) and a 1-year high of €61.90 ($72.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of -16.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.88.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

