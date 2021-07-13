FY2022 EPS Estimates for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Lifted by Analyst

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saratoga Investment in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $27.84 on Monday. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.