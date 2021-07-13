The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €72.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €87.17 ($102.55).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €91.94 ($108.16) on Friday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €88.18.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

