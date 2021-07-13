JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €7.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LEO. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.63 ($8.98).

ETR:LEO opened at €14.68 ($17.27) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €13.66. Leoni has a 1 year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 1 year high of €17.29 ($20.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $479.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

